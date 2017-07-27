Congregate Charlottesville Plans to Attend Unite the Right Rally

Religious leaders in Charlottesville are calling on clergy from all over the U.S. to come to the city in protest of the Unite the Right Rally.

Congregate Charlottesville is made up of faith leaders across the city. They are saying the alt-right's message is not welcome in Charlottesville and they plan to fight back through action and prayer.

The group is calling on more than a thousand faith leaders across the U.S. to show up in "prayerful protest" of the gathering.

Congregate Charlottesville is organizing several response events from August 11 through the 12 including a massive interfaith service just before the rally.

Organizers call the alt-right's message a "system of sin" and say that it is their responsibility to fight it.

"Most faith traditions are very clearly explicit that you don't back down from evil. You confront evil. That's what we plan to do," said Brittany Caine-Conley, with Congregate Charlottesville.

Congregate Charlottesville says that so far it has dozens of responses from faith leaders across the country from places as far as Cleveland and Florida.

It is still confirming how they will approach the alt- right members in person, but Congregate Charlottesville says it will be present at the park on August 12.