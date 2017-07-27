Greene County Man Charged with 30 Counts of Possessing Child Pornography

07/27/2017 Release from the Greene County Sheriff's Office:



On Tuesday 7/18/17 Christopher Mark Garrison, age 47, who is a Greene County resident, was arrested and charged with one count of Felony 18.2-374.1:1 possession of child pornography.



This investigation originated as a tip received by the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, as the lead agency on the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and was forwarded to the Greene County Sheriff's Office for further investigation, once it was determined the suspect was from Greene County.



Greene County Sheriff's Office has been an active member of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force since 2011.



Through the course of this investigation further criminal violations have been uncovered and Mr. Garrison was charged today 7/27/17 by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office with the following offenses:

30 counts of Felony 18.2-374.1:1 possession of child pornography

2 counts of Felony 18.2-374.3 Solicitation of child over the computer

4 counts of Felony 18.2-374.1 Film, photograph or production of child pornography

3 counts of Felony 18.2-374.1:1 Possession or reproduction of child pornography with the intent to distribute

3 counts of Felony 18.2-374.3 Exposure of genitals to a minor over electronic communication

As this investigation continues additional charges may be brought against Mr. Garrison.



Mr. Garrison is currently being held at Central Virginia Regional Jail without bond. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Unit.