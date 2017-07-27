Gosh Darn! Study Shows Virginians Curse Most on Customer Service Calls

Virginia ranks top when it comes to cursing during customer service calls (Image from LivePerson)

According to a new analysis, people in Virginia curse the most on customer service calls.

A business solutions company, LivePerson, analyzed millions of customer service calls across the country and found Virginia leads in swearing.

Nearly 7 percent of Virginia calls involved swear words.

According to the study, what constitutes a curse word is pretty broad and includes soft words like "stupid" and "crap.”

Idaho was ranked the most polite state.

The study also found that overall men curse 16 percent more often than women on customer service calls.

For a look at the LivePerson study, click here.

Editors Note: Link contains explicit language.