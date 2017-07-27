Post Encourages Charlottesville Hotels to Stand Against 'Unite the Right' Rally

Several hotels in Charlottesville say they've been getting calls from people urging them to take a stand against the Unite the Right rally on August 12.

Wednesday, an anonymous contributor posted "Keep Nazis Out of Charlottesville Hotel Rooms! Call-In to #DefendCville” on itsgoningdown.org.

The post aims to get people to contact hotels in the city and convince them to deny rooms to alt-right members ahead of the rally at Emancipation Park:

So we are asking comrades from around the country to take a few minutes out of your busy schedules in the next few days to call each of the hotels on this list (reprinted below) and encourage the manager or whomever to take a stand against the racist, “Unite the Right” rally on August 12th.

White activist Jason Kessler believes hundreds of supporters will attend his rally for the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Charlottesville City Council has voted in favor of removing the Lee statue.

Posters for Kessler’s event include a list of speakers: internet personality Anthime "Baked Alaska” Gionet, National Policy Institute President Richard Spencer, Right Stuff founder Mike “Enoch” Peinovich, Traditionalist Worker Party co-founder Matthew Heimbach, and podcaster Johnny “Monoxide” Ramondetta.

South Street Inn is included in that online list of hotels, and said it received a handful of calls over the last two days. The inn adds it will not comply with callers' requests.

The anonymous post includes a link to Solidarity Cville, which has called on Charlottesville to cancel the permit for Kessler's rally.