Charlottesville Teacher Charged with Child Porn Possession

Charlottesville Teacher Charged with Child Porn PossessionPosted: Updated:
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
On 07/19/2017, investigators with the Charlottesville Police Department received information from ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) about a possible child pornography case in the City of Charlottesville. A joint investigation was opened and a search warrant was obtained related to this investigation.
On 07/25/2017 the search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence in the 1000 block of Cottonwood Road. Members of both the Charlottesville Police Department and HSI special agents assisted in the search of the suspect’s residence.
Through their investigation and in collaboration with our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone (W/M; 56 years of age; resident of Charlottesville, Va.) charging him with one count of Possession of Child Pornography (Va Code 18.2-374.1:1 - Class 6 Felony).
Wellbeloved-Stone has been employed as a teacher for the City of Charlottesville School System. Anyone with information related to Wellbeloved-Stone should call the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423 or submit a tip online at www.ICE.gov/tips. The tip line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Wellbeloved-Stone is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.
This investigation is ongoing, and due to its sensitive nature, this is all the information we are releasing at this time.
Charlottesville City Schools released an statement responding to this incident:
I'm writing with a sad acknowledgment that a Charlottesville High School environmental sciences teacher, Mr. Rick Wellbeloved-Stone, was arrested today on charges pertaining to an ongoing investigation related to the possession of child pornography. Charlottesville City Schools is suspending Mr. Wellbeloved-Stone effective immediately. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement. Mr. Wellbeloved-Stone’s dates of employment with the division are 2002-present.
Law enforcement has opened a 24/7 manned tipline in case anyone has information relating to this matter. The number is 866-347-2423.
All investigation-related questions should go to Lt. Stephen Upman at 434-566-1455; any school-related questions should come to Beth Cheuk at the below information. Thanks in advance for your understanding about a sensitive story in the life of our community.
Superintendent Dr. Atkins says, “This is a troubling announcement. We are saddened for all involved, but will focus our attention on caring for our school community. We appreciate the Charlottesville community’s trust in our school division, and we work very hard to live up to that trust as we serve our students and families.”
Messages are being sent to Charlottesville City Schools families (see below).
Dear Charlottesville families,
I’m writing to let you know that Rick Wellbeloved-Stone, an environmental sciences teacher at Charlottesville High School, was arrested today on charges pertaining to an ongoing investigation relating to the possession of child pornography. Charlottesville City Schools is suspending the teacher effective immediately. Law enforcement has opened a 24/7 manned tipline in case anyone has information relating to this matter. The number is 866-347-2423. We know this news is unsettling, and this is all we can share at this time. We are all saddened by this turn of events, but we are confident that the CHS community will come together and make forward progress. Thank you for your understanding of this sensitive matter. Have a good evening.
Dr. Rosa Atkins
Superintedent