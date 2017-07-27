Charlottesville Teacher Charged with Child Porn Possession

Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:

On 07/19/2017, investigators with the Charlottesville Police Department received information from ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) about a possible child pornography case in the City of Charlottesville. A joint investigation was opened and a search warrant was obtained related to this investigation.

On 07/25/2017 the search warrant was executed at the suspect’s residence in the 1000 block of Cottonwood Road. Members of both the Charlottesville Police Department and HSI special agents assisted in the search of the suspect’s residence.

Through their investigation and in collaboration with our Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Richard Alan Wellbeloved-Stone (W/M; 56 years of age; resident of Charlottesville, Va.) charging him with one count of Possession of Child Pornography (Va Code 18.2-374.1:1 - Class 6 Felony).

Wellbeloved-Stone has been employed as a teacher for the City of Charlottesville School System. Anyone with information related to Wellbeloved-Stone should call the HSI tip line at 1-866-347-2423 or submit a tip online at www.ICE.gov/tips. The tip line is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Wellbeloved-Stone is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.

This investigation is ongoing, and due to its sensitive nature, this is all the information we are releasing at this time.