Medical Examiner to Determine Cause of Death for Electrician from Troy
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -
A medical examiner will determine if an electrician from Troy was electrocuted while working in an Orange County school.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirms a custodian at Prospect Heights Middle School found the body of 56-year-old Darrel Gillespie earlier this month in the school.
Gillespie, who worked for Design Electric, was working on some lighting there.
Authorities do not suspect any foul play.