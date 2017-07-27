Quantcast

Medical Examiner to Determine Cause of Death for Electrician from Troy

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A medical examiner will determine if an electrician from Troy was electrocuted while working in an Orange County school.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirms a custodian at Prospect Heights Middle School found the body of 56-year-old Darrel Gillespie earlier this month in the school.

Gillespie, who worked for Design Electric, was working on some lighting there.

Authorities do not suspect any foul play.