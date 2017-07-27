3 Story Development in the Works for Belmont Neighborhood

A new construction project is underway in Charlottesville's Belmont neighborhood.

According to the developer, the three-story building will have two floors of apartments and the bottom floor will be used either for office space or retail.

La Taza owner Melissa Easter is happy the Belmont area growing.

“I'm a person that likes change. I like to see things evolve and I like to see where they go. If there's a demand, you know, like I said there's good and bad with anything, but I'm good with changes," she said.

There is no deadline for the construction project yet because the city is still in the works of getting it approved.

Several businesses told NBC29 that they hope to see more parking added with the construction.