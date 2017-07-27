City of Charlottesville to Hold Public Meeting about Downtown Parking

The City of Charlottesville Press Release:

The City of Charlottesville will be holding a public meeting regarding a variety upcoming changes to public parking in the area of the Downtown Mall.

The meeting will be held at Downtown Mall CitySpace on August 2, 2017 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 PM.

The meeting is designed to communicate the details of the changes themselves and the City's intent in making the changes.

For more information on the planned parking changes CLICK HERE or visit www.charlottesville.org/parking.