Albemarle County and Charlottesville Advance Plans for Public Transit

A new regional transit partnership is one more step closer to reality for Charlottesville and Albemarle.

The Metropolitan Planning Organization approved a memorandum of understanding to create the partnership between Albemarle County and the City of Charlottesville to deal with joint public transportation issues.

Supervisors and councilors are expected to take action on the partnership at their joint meeting August 16.

Once that happens, each group will elect two representatives to work on the partnership.