Staunton Police Looking for Man Missing from Ritenour Nursing Home

Staunton Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man.

Police say 72-year-old Jacob Charles Higgs of Staunton was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, on North Coalter Street at the Ritenour Nursing Home.

Police describe Higgs as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Please contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842, if you see Higgs or have any information on where he is.