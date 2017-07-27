Albemarle County Holding Open House on Rt. 29, Rio Rd. Design Scenarios

Albemarle County planners are asking for help in planning development around the Route 29 and Rio Road corridor.

The county is holding an open house event for the community to review design plans.

Planners want to use the Route 29 and Rio Road area to its full potential as one of the busiest intersections in Albemarle County. But, before they work to encourage development, they are asking for help on what would look and work best for the people who use it most.

Thursday’s open house will feature three design concepts for development in the area.

Planners say that while the area is very busy with retail, there is plenty of unused space for commercial development and surface parking.

The area is privately owned, but the county steps in to both zone the area for development and incentivize developers to build in those zones.

Planners add they envision the area expanding from just retail to more mixed use like office buildings and housing.

“The three scenarios, one is a linear form we're calling it the main street scenario. One is four different squares, we're focused on the different quadrants of the area. And then one is a more centralized-development pattern that focuses right on the intersection, we're calling that the station scenario,” said senior planner Rachel Falkenstein.

Early next year the implementation phase will begin where planners will look at where they can invest in transportation or infrastructure to encourage development along the lines of the selected design plan.

The open house will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, at the Albemarle County Office Building. There will be a brief presentation and then people will be able to visit each of the three design concepts to respond and ask questions.