TomSox Donate Part of Wednesday Ticket Sales to Mason’s Toy Box

Fans at Wednesday night’s Charlottesville TomSox game will be making this holiday season a little brighter for kids in need.

Half of the proceeds from Wednesday night’s ticket sales will go to the nonprofit Mason’s Toy Box.The money will be used to deliver thousands of toys to pediatric patients and their families this December.

“This is our way of giving back to our community who helped my family personally when Mason was sick for six years, as well as help these families in times of need,” said Kelley Kassay, Mason's mom

Mason's Toy Box is an annual drive held in honor of Mason Thomas who passed away at the age of 11 after battling a rare form of cancer.

Mason’s mother says this is a way to brighten spirits and for her son's legacy to live on.