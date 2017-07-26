Former UVA Teammates Sean Doolittle & Ryan Zimmerman Reunited with Nationals

Sean Doolittle and Ryan Zimmerman were teammates for just one season at the University of Virginia. It was 2005. Zimmerman was a junior and Doolittle was a two-way freshman.

Zimmerman says about Doolittle, "He was a pitcher on the weekend for us, he played first base, obviously a really good player but I hardly remember anything I did back then."

Doolittle says, "That was so long ago I was playing first base and hitting behind him, I got some good pitches to hit. It's weird how it's come full circle, but it's awesome to share the field with him again."

Doolittle spent the first decade of his pro career on the West Coast, all with the Oakland A's organization. He's developed into a good major league reliever with 38 career saves and 68 holds.

Doolittle's best season was in 2014 when he was voted to the MLB All-Star game.

Doolittle says, "For the people that don't know me, I was drafted as a hitter and after a series of injuries I switched to pitching so I feel that gives me a little different perspective on things. I'm really appreciative of every opportunity I have to put this uniform on so I'm here to work hard, I'm here to enjoy it, I'm here to have fun, but at the same time when I'm between the white lines it's pretty intense."

Doolittle, a 30-year old lefty, is off to a good start with the Nationals. He's already earned two saves, but it's unclear as to what his role will be out of the bullpen going forward.

"I'm still just viewing it as whatever they ask me to do, one thing I can provide is a little bit of versatility", says Doolittle.

Zimmerman says, "I'm obviously excited to have him on our team. He's had a very successful career and is one of the best at what he does so he's going to make our team a lot better and it's going to be fun to catch up with him."

Zimmerman and Doolittle led Virginia to a 41-20 record in 2005. Virginia's season ended with a loss to Ohio State in an NCAA tournament regional in Oregon.