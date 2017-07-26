Charlottesville Kmart Closing Sunday

In just a few days, a store in Charlottesville is closing.

The Kmart on Hydraulic Road will close for good after regular business hours on Sunday, July 30.

The store is currently discounting all items up to 75 percent off.

A steady stream of customers was there Wednesday looking to snag some last minute deals.

“This is my favorite store and I run out here every chance I get and my son had an appointment today, so I said I would come and check it out,” said Paulette Tyre, shopper from Powhatan. “This will probably be the last time I see this as Kmart.”

The Kmart on Hydraulic Road has been open since 1964. It is one of more than 100 Kmart stores that are expected to close this year.