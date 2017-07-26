Albemarle Co. Police SUVs Getting Inspected Following Exhaust Concerns

Police forces across central Virginia are warning officers of a potential health and safety risk with their patrol vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating a potential defect in the Ford Police Interceptor Utility (PIU), which is a Ford Explorer modified for police use.

The NHTSA opened that investigation after receiving 154 complaints of exhaust fumes in the cabin, leading to concerns about carbon monoxide poisoning.

The Albemarle County Police Department’s fleet of vehicles contains 91 PIUs. The department alerted the entire force of the potential exhaust problem and Ford's recommendation to use the "fresh air" setting when the air-conditioning is running.

Albemarle County Master Police Officer David Rhodes manages the fleet, and said the department has heard a couple of concerns from officers about fumes.

“They're out here serving the community and doing what we're supposed to be doing to keep the community safe, and if they're not safe, then they can't get there to help the person that does need help,” Rhodes said.

Albemarle County police are working with the emergency vehicle technicians at Colonial Auto Center to try to prevent the risk through routine maintenance.

“We have so many departments across the country with this specific vehicle that now we're going to get some specific complaints,” said Colonial Auto Center Service Director Tom Sojka.

“The officer on a daily basis has enough to worry about on their job duties than the vehicle being safe for them,” said Ford service technician Brandon Smith.

Colonial's technicians point out gear oil can leak onto the exhaust piping beneath the vehicle, causing odors that can seep through poor sealing in the cabin.

“If there's ever a leak, the first place it's going to contact is this hot exhaust pipe. When that happens, the car's going to experience a foul odor,” Smith said.

Ford says it has not found carbon monoxide issues resulting from the vehicle's design.

The Greene County Sheriff's Office and Charlottesville Police Department also use Ford PIUs, and said that they have not had problems with the exhaust system.

The Fluvanna County Sheriff's Office has a dozen of these vehicles, too. The sheriff told NBC29 that he has alerted all deputies to the exhaust issue, and encourages them to crack their windows to allow fresh air in.