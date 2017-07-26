VDOF: Elevated Wildfire Risk in 10 Virginia Counties

Release from the Virginia Department of Forestry:



High temperatures, low humidity and a lack of rain have elevated the risk of wildfire in the counties of Amelia, Appomattox, Brunswick, Buckingham, Charlotte, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward. People in these areas are being asked to be extra careful with any open flames, such as debris burning and campfires, as well as with lawn mowers, farm tractors and other equipment that could create a spark in dry grass, fields or forests.



“We’re seeing some very high readings on our drought indices,” said John Miller, VDOF’s director of fire and emergency response. “And that’s a bit unusual for summer in Virginia.”



The VDOF performs a daily check of the moisture level in Virginia soils and plots the data on a scale ranging from zero (full saturation) to 800 (desert conditions). While more than half of the Commonwealth is above 450 on this scale, the 10-county area surrounding Farmville is approaching 600.



“The ground is very dry as are the fuels that burn during wildfires,” said Miller. “This means fires can start more easily and be more difficult to extinguish. That’s why it’s important for people to be more aware of this elevated fire risk and to take more precautions than they otherwise might during the summer months. More than 95 percent of wildfires in Virginia are the direct result of human activity, so almost all are preventable,” Miller said.



While there is not a statewide burn ban in place, some localities (New Kent and Isle of Wight counties) have implemented bans in their areas and others are considering such bans. Check with your local fire department or sheriff’s office to see if there are any restrictions in your area.



“We strongly recommend that anyone who is considering burning debris or trash not do so at this time,” Miller said. “If you must burn, however, take precautions including: keep your burn pile small; clear an area at least 10 feet wide all around your burn pile; be sure to have on hand an ample supply of water along with a rake or shovel; have your cell phone with you; stay with your fire until it is dead out, and call 911 if the fire escapes your control.”



Fred Turck, VDOF’s fire prevention manager, said, “Wildfires are very dangerous. Under such dry conditions, a wildfire can grow very quickly and be unpredictable. Even a small wildfire can destroy natural resources, homes and other buildings, and wildfires put Virginians and their firefighters in danger. If you are careful with anything that could start a wildfire, you are doing your part to prevent a wildfire.”