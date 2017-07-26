Former Louisa Co. Employee Pleads Guilty to 18 Felony Charges

A former sign language interpreter for Louisa County Public Schools appeared in court on July 26.

Thirty- year-old Amanda Nasser pleaded guilty to 18 felony charges in Louisa county circuit court.

She is facing a minimum of 7 years behind bars, with a maximum sentence of 230 years.

She pleaded guilty to 4 felony counts of indecent liberties and 14 felony counts of soliciting a minor.

All charges stem from an inappropriate relationship with a 15-year-old male student.

The interactions include having sex with the 15-year-old Louisa High School freshman and sending him nude photos. In previous hearings, attorneys said she would drive to the teen's house to have sex with him.

Her sentencing is set for October 2.