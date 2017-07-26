Mark Weiner Files Federal Lawsuit Against Albemarle Co., Denise Lunsford

Mark L. Weiner, right, receives a hug from his sister Marcia Cohen as his wife Florence and brother Mike look on (FILE IMAGE)

A man who spent years behind bars on an abduction conviction before a judge vacated the verdict is now suing Albemarle County, the commonwealth's attorney office, and then-commonwealth's attorney Denise Lunsford.

Mark L. Weiner is seeking compensatory and punitive damages in the federal lawsuit. The suit claims the county and Lunsford’s office, “acted intentionally or recklessly, and knew or should have known that their conduct would cause plaintiff [Weiner] severe emotional distress.”

May 24, 2013, jurors found Weiner guilty of one count of forced abduction with intent to defile. The jury recommended he serve a sentence of 20 years.

Authorities had arrested Weiner on December 12, 2012, after “Chelsea” claimed he had drugged and abducted her.

Chelsea claimed she met Weiner outside the Lucky 7 convenience store, and that he offered to drive her to her mother’s house on Pantops. The woman claimed she passed out after Weiner put a cloth over her mouth, and that she woke up hours later inside an abandoned home off Richmond Road.

Weiner’s defense presented information to the court in April of 2014, claiming cellphone records contradicted Chelsea’s story.

Defense attorneys presented legal documents in May of 2015: The alleged victim said she never had been to that home off Richmond Road, but several of her friends testified under subpoenas that Chelsea had previously hung out and attended parties there.

Weiner was released from jail on July 14, 2015, after Albemarle County Circuit Judge Cheryl Higgins vacated the conviction. Lunsford had said she learned earlier that month that Chelsea sold cocaine to an undercover officer in another jurisdiction in February of that year.

Following the judge’s ruling, Lunsford said that she still believed Chelsea, but that new evidence was the "straw that broke the camel's back" when combined with previous motions and testimony questioning her version of events.

Weiner’s suit claims Lunsford’s office and the county engaged in, “wrongful conduct, including the knowing use of evidence that was false and/or evidence that created a false impression of material fact, and the wrongful withholding of exculpatory evidence.”

Lunsford responded Wednesday, July 26, with the following statement:

I conducted my duties as the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney for Albemarle County diligently, ethically, and to the best of my abilities. I am proud of my service to the state and to the citizens of Albemarle County to protect the interests of justice and safety in our community. I have just received and am reviewing the lawsuit and will respond to it more specifically at the appropriate time. As a private citizen now, I intend to defend my personal and professional reputation in court, and not in the press.

Lunsford is in private practice now in Charlottesville.

Albemarle County Commonwealth Attorney Robert Tracci has no comment.