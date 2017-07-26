Special Prosecutor to Take Up 3 Charlottesville Court Cases

The cases against three people charged in connection to confrontations involving white activists in Charlottesville were taken up in court Wednesday morning.

A judge with Charlottesville General District Court determined Wednesday, July 26, that all three cases will be handled by a special prosecutor from Henrico County.

An attorney for Jeffery E. Fogel appeared in court for Wednesday's hearing.

Fogel, who is an attorney, is accused of shoving a man following a protest against white activist Jason Kessler, who was eating dinner with a group of people on the Downtown Mall June 1. Fogel is charged with misdemeanor assault and battery.

The court also heard the cases against Joseph Draego and Sara Tansey. Both defendants are charged in connection to an incident stemming from a rally by then-gubernatorial candidate Corey Stewart in Emancipation Park, then known as Lee Park, on February 11.

The Republican candidate and his supporters were attempting to rally for the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which the Charlottesville City Council had recently voted in favor of removing, when they ran into a large group of protesters.

Kessler filed a case against Tansey, accusing her of taking his phone while he was live-streaming Stewart's event. Tansey is charged with a misdemeanor charge – “unlawfully removing without intent to steal” Kessler’s phone.

Tansey filed a misdemeanor assault charge against Draego, claiming he punched her in the face to get that phone back.

Fluvanna County Commonwealth's Attorney Jeff Haislip had been appointed to the Tansey and Draego cases back on May 5, but was recused on June 8 due to a procedural issue.

A trial date for the three cases has not yet been set, however Charlottesville General District Court set a control date for September 29.