Staunton Police Asking Drivers to Avoid Portion of Greenville Ave

Staunton Police Asking Drivers to Avoid Portion of Greenville AvePosted: Updated:
07/206/2017 Release from the Staunton Police Department:
The Staunton Police Department is advising the public to avoid the 500 block of Greenville Avenue due to several utility poles that have fallen due to a traffic accident that occurred during the early morning hours.
Both northbound and southbound lanes of Greenville Avenue are blocked and the roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Repair crews are on scene and are working at this time. Detour signs have been put up to assist the public with alternate routes.
Roads affected:
- Greenville Avenue is closed southbound with the intersection of Richmond Road.
- Greenville Avenue is closed northbound with the intersection of Gay Street.
- E. Hampton street is closed at Baltimore Avenue.
Please use caution and allow for extra travel time for today’s commute.
Staunton Police Asking Drivers to Avoid Portion of Greenville AveMore>>
Enter the Click for Cash Contest!
Enter the Click for Cash Contest!
Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize! Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!Full Story
Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize! Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.Full Story