Waynesboro City Hall to Take Passport Applications

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

People in Waynesboro will soon be able to get a passport at Waynesboro City Hall.

The clerk of the circuit court stopped taking passport applications at the end of March due to personnel issues.

In 2016, the clerk processed more than 1,500 applications according to Waynesboro Treasurer Stephanie Beverage.

Beverage sees this as an opportunity for the city to earn some additional revenue.

“A hundred percent of the revenue that she got had to go back to the state. Since I do it, we get to keep 80 percent of that revenue. We get $25 per application for the facility fee,” Beverage explained.

The Waynesboro City Hall passport process is by appointment only beginning Monday, August 7.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

