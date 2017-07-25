Quantcast

Dog the Bounty Hunter to Visit Stuarts Draft

Dog the Bounty Hunter (left) and his wife, Beth (right) Dog the Bounty Hunter (left) and his wife, Beth (right)
Dairy Queen in Stuarts Draft Dairy Queen in Stuarts Draft
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WVIR) -

Dog the Bounty Hunter is coming to the Shenandoah Valley.

The TV star, along with his wife, will be at the Dairy Queen in Stuarts Draft Thursday, July 27, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dog the Bounty Hunter is helping to promote Dairy Queen’s Miracle Treat Day. The money collected in the Shenandoah Valley will go to the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital.

Last year the Stuarts Draft Dairy Queen raised over $18,000 and ranked sixth in the nation.

This year, their goal is $38,000. 

For more information on how you can support the mission and meet Dog the Bounty Hunter click here.

  Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005.

    Full Story

