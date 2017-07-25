Quantcast

Greene County Board of Supervisors Approve Bond Funding for Expansions

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

The Greene County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to pursue $28 million dollars in bond funding for its schools.

The Virginia Public School Authority would apply for the money from the state to help expand William Monroe Middle School and William Monroe High School as they approach and even exceed capacity.

The proposed project would expand cafeterias in both schools and bring in modern media centers.

The first phase would reconfigure traffic patterns to improve safety and add parking.

