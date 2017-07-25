UVA Asking for Special Use Permit for Indoor Golf Facility

Fred Missel, director of design and development at the UVA Foundation

The University of Virginia is requesting a new special use permit for an indoor golf practice facility at Albemarle County's Birdwood Golf Course.

The Albemarle County Planning Commission heard from the Fred Missel, the Director of Design and Development with the UVA Foundation.

The facility would house several indoor driving bays for the UVA golf teams as well as the public.

UVA is seeking a new special use permit that would move the same project that was approved in 2015 about 400 feet to the east.

“One of the most important reasons is that it enables us to reuse an existing historic structure. It allows us to bring resources to the table to enable us to do that,” Missel explained.

The university hopes to receive approval from the planning commission in two weeks.

After that, the project would go before the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors in September.

The goal is to have the project completed by the fall of next year.