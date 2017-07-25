U.S. Senators Kaine, Warner Issue Statements on Health Bill Vote

U.S. senators Mark Warner (D-VA) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) issued statements Tuesday after Republicans in the U.S. Senate voted to move forward on legislation to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Kane’s statement said, in part, “For many of my constituents in Virginia and millions of people across America, this bill likely means losing insurance or paying much more for health care.”

Warner said, “It is long past time for Republicans to sit down with Democrats and work on a bipartisan solution that actually improves our healthcare system."

Statement from Senator Tim Kaine: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, a member of the Senate Health, Education, Labor & Pensions (HELP) Committee, released a statement on the vote to proceed to a bill that takes away health care from tens of millions of people: “As one of my colleagues has said, not a single one of us came to the United States Senate to hurt people, but that is exactly what Republicans have set in motion with today’s forced vote on a secret bill. For many of my constituents in Virginia and millions of people across America, this bill likely means losing insurance or paying much more for health care. “I spent Friday volunteering at the RAM Clinic in Wise County, where thousands of people had traveled far from their homes—many of them sleeping in their cars and outside in the heat—to get care. The magnitude of the need was heartbreaking, and the message from these families was clear: ‘help us, don’t hurt us.’ As the wealthiest and most compassionate nation in the world, we must make our health care system better, not worse, for these families. We have to do our jobs to protect the health care of the kids whose parents who have been writing to me and asking Congress to stop this heartless bill. “This is about what’s right and wrong. This is about who we are as Senators. This is about what thinking, feeling, breathing, believing human beings in positions of leadership will do to help people, not hurt them. Americans—healthy and sick—need us to get this right, but Republican Senators got it wrong with today’s vote. In the coming days, I hope we’ll change course, move to a more open process, and get back to helping people.”