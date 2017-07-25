Study Finds Mobile Technology Can Protect Babies from Sudden Death

A recent study out of the University of Virginia, Yale University, and Boston University finds mobile technology can help parents protect babies from sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) and other sleep related deaths.

Taking care of a new baby can be overwhelming and at times parents and guardians aren't sure what to do and hear all kinds of advice. A new study proves technology can help put some fears to rest.

Researchers recruited more than 1,000 mothers from 16 U.S. hospitals and found that texting can protect babies from SIDS, strangulation, suffocation, or other unknown causes.

The mobile health intervention consisted of videos, emails, and texts that were sent to new mothers with information on safe sleep practices for their baby.

"We tried to time the videos that parents got to the periods of time when we anticipated that they would have questions or would encounter barriers,” said Dr. Rachel Moon with UVA pediatrics.

A text message about choking may ask mother, “Do you ever worry about your baby choking when he or she is lying down on his or her back?” Parents would then be directed to a video that may help ease their concerns.

Recommended safe sleep practices included keeping babies in the room with the mother but not in the same bed, avoiding soft bedding that could strangle or suffocate them, and using pacifiers.

A similar method was tested through nursery intervention.

"We found that the nursery intervention by itself didn't improve rates, but that the nursery intervention combined with the M-health intervention actually provided the highest rates,” Moon explained.

The study found that 92.5 percent of mothers complied with their babies back sleeping. Roughly 86 percent complied with room sharing without bed sharing.

“What this tells us is that parents - there's a baseline amount of information that they need to have,” Moon said.

Researchers hope to expand this study to larger groups of mothers.

Those who took part also had access to testimonials from families who lost babies to sleep related deaths.