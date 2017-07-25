RWSA: Reduction in Odor Complaints from Charlottesville Facilities

The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority (RWSA) say its actions to stem bad smells from its treatment plants are working.

A new report released by the RWSA shows a reduction in odor complaints received and hydrogen sulfide levels being reduced at the Crozet interceptor and Moore’s Creek locations.

RWSA is adding covers to settlement tanks and air scrubbers at both facilities.

A report for March through June of this year shows that odor complaints dropped to zero compared to the same time period last year when both facilities had about a dozen complaints each.

The water authority says much of that progress is due to the short term solution to reduce odors until construction is completed on the long term plan.

"We're very pleased with that we've been working on for a long time to help control the odors better here at this waste water plant and starting earlier this year, in February we started injecting a new chemical to remove a lot of the odors at the head works of the plant," Richard Gullick, Director of Operations, RWSA.

Hydrogen sulfide levels were also mentioned in the report with reduction rates of 90 percent. Hydrogen sulfide is a byproduct that emits odors during the sewer treatment procession.

The long term odor control project will be completed by early 2018. The total cost will be 10 million dollars once completed.