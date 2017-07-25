Quantcast

Gordonsville Looking for Input on Pool, Park Upgrades

Verling Park in Gordonsville Verling Park in Gordonsville
Town of Gordonsville Manager Debbie Kendall Town of Gordonsville Manager Debbie Kendall
Gordonsville is looking to upgrade a pool and park in its town and is taking suggestions from the community. 

The Gordonsville Town Council is starting a planning project for Dix Memorial Pool and Verling Park. The town says the pool is the only public pool in Orange County and it needs repairs.

Council also wants to upgrade old playground equipment and a tennis court at Verling Park.

A series of community meetings will kick off Wednesday, July 25, in Gordonsville.

"What they'd like to see in the park, what they like about what we have, what they don't like, and how we can improve on that. This is all being driven by a grant that's available through the Department of Conservation and Recreation,” explained Town of Gordonsville Manager Debbie Kendall.

The town says this project could cost about $1 million. 

The meetings will take place for the next three Wednesdays, with the first at Verling Park Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

  Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University.

