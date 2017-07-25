Quantcast

Rivanna Archaeological Services Crew Unearths Unmarked Grave Shafts

Posted: Updated:
Archaeologists at the Daughters of Zion Cemetery Archaeologists at the Daughters of Zion Cemetery
Daughters of Zion Cemetery in Charlottesville Daughters of Zion Cemetery in Charlottesville
Steve Thompson of Rivanna Archaeological Services Steve Thompson of Rivanna Archaeological Services
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

People working to preserve a historic African-American cemetery in Charlottesville are unearthing unknown gravesites in their search for a place to put a memorial.

A crew from Rivanna Archaeological Services excavated a site in the Daughters of Zion Cemetery where the preservers want to place a memorial to the unknown people buried there.

The team dug about a foot below the surface, looking for differences in soil color and texture. They discovered what appear to be two unmarked grave shafts.

“We can see very clear, physical evidence of graves or not graves. So it really is the most reliable way of knowing whether there are graves present or not and being able to avoid them with any sort of ground disturbances that might follow up like the erection of this monument,” said Steve Thompson of Rivanna Archaeological Services.

The preservers believe there are hundreds of unmarked graves in the cemetery. They hope to have the memorial to the unknown built by the end of September.

  • Rivanna Archaeological Services Crew Unearths Unmarked Grave ShaftsMore>>

  • Reported by Matt Talhelm

    Reported by Matt Talhelm

    Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.  

    Full Story

    Matt reports live from the Charlottesville newsroom Monday through Wednesday and anchors the weekend editions of NBC29 News at 6 & 11. Follow Matt on Twitter, Facebook, or send him an email.  

    Full Story

  • Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.  If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!

    Full Story

    Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.

    Full Story