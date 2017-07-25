Rivanna Archaeological Services Crew Unearths Unmarked Grave Shafts

People working to preserve a historic African-American cemetery in Charlottesville are unearthing unknown gravesites in their search for a place to put a memorial.

A crew from Rivanna Archaeological Services excavated a site in the Daughters of Zion Cemetery where the preservers want to place a memorial to the unknown people buried there.

The team dug about a foot below the surface, looking for differences in soil color and texture. They discovered what appear to be two unmarked grave shafts.

“We can see very clear, physical evidence of graves or not graves. So it really is the most reliable way of knowing whether there are graves present or not and being able to avoid them with any sort of ground disturbances that might follow up like the erection of this monument,” said Steve Thompson of Rivanna Archaeological Services.

The preservers believe there are hundreds of unmarked graves in the cemetery. They hope to have the memorial to the unknown built by the end of September.