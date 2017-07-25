Virginia DMV Releases Crash Locations Map

A new interactive online map allows drivers to track some of the most dangerous roads for crashes in the commonwealth.

A Crash Locations Map from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) pinpoints crash statistics down to neighborhood streets. You can also search whether crashes involved speed, alcohol, deer, texting, or other factors.

The map is updated in real time as reports come in from police.

“To be able to look at that map and see all those yellow, green, and red markers indicating different severities of crashes - it's sobering because I think a lot of people don't realize there are fatal crashes occurring in residential neighborhoods and places you wouldn't think that those types of crashes occur,” said Brandy Brubaker, Virginia DMV public relations.

The Department of Motor Vehicles counts 1,072 crashes in Albemarle County so far this year with some of the biggest clusters along Route 29 North and Route 250 at Stony Point Road on Pantops.

To take a look at the Crash Locations Map, click here.