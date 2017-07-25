Court Documents Provide more Information about Interstate 64 Stabbing

Court documents have provided new details about a stabbing on interstate 64 in Albemarle County.

On July 11 Virginia State Police discovered a woman on Interstate 64 at the 101 mile marker. She had been maliciously assaulted and transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

A search warrant was filed to obtain evidence from Rodney Burnett’s clothing.

He has been formally charged with malicious wounding.

According to documents, the woman driving the car knew Burnett.

She was stabbed in the abdomen and neck, jumped from the car, and was still bleeding on the side of the highway when troopers arrived.

Investigators found a pocket knife with blood on it in the car once they caught up with Burnett in Afton.