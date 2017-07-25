JMU Picked to Repeat as CAA Champs, Schor Earns Preseason Offensive Player of Year

JAMES MADISON ATHLETICS MEDIA RELEASE:

BALTIMORE, Md. – James Madison was predicted to win the Colonial Athletic Association title in 2017, and senior quarterback Bryan Schor was voted the league’s Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, as announced at CAA Football Media Day on Tuesday morning at M&T Bank Stadium.

JMU led the conference with six Preseason All-CAA selections, as Schor was joined on the list by senior tight end Jonathan Kloosterman, redshirt senior offensive lineman Aaron Stinnie, redshirt senior defensive lineman Andrew Ankrah, redshirt senior safety Raven Greene and redshirt junior special teams player Robert Carter Jr.

Both the order of finish and Preseason All-CAA Team were selected in a vote by the league's 12 head coaches and sports information directors.

The Dukes captured their second national championship after going 14-1 overall, winning their final 12 games to finish the year with the longest active win streak in all of Division I. JMU completed the CAA gauntlet with a perfect 8-0 record to win the league crown for the second straight year before earning the No. 4 seed for the FCS playoffs.

JMU’s run to the championship included wins over New Hampshire (55-22), No. 5 Sam Houston State (65-7), at top-seeded North Dakota State (27-17) and against Youngstown State (28-14) in the title game.

Schor, the reigning CAA Offensive Player of the Year, was also honored as the Bill Dudley Award winner, which is given to the top Division I player in the state. He earned a national distinction as the CFPA FCS National Performer of the Year after leading the nation in completion percentage (73.1%), pass efficiency (186.2) and yards per pass attempt (10.11). He passed for 3,002 yards and 29 touchdowns, which was good for second in JMU single-season history in both categories.

Kloosterman earned First Team All-CAA status as a junior after recording 24 receptions for 322 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns. His receiving-touchdown total was tied for sixth in JMU single-season history, and he ranked second in the CAA in the category. During the FCS playoffs, Kloosterman made six receptions, with five resulting in touchdowns.

Stinnie was a HERO Sports FCS Second Team All-American and First Team All-CAA honoree after starting all 15 games at left tackle. He was part of an offensive line that set JMU and CAA single-season records in scoring (700), rushing offense (4,125), total offense (7,612) and first downs (380). The offense led the FCS in completion percentage (70.8%), team pass efficiency (181.69) and first down while also ranking second in scoring (46.7), third in total offense (507.5), fourth in third-down conversions (50%), fifth in rushing (275.0) and 10th in turnovers lost (13).

Ankrah was honored on the All-CAA First Team after recording 44 tackles (22 solo), to go with 6.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks last season. He also forced a fumble, tallied three pass breakups and had two quarterback hurries. He was previously an All-American as a sophomore after making 10.5 sacks in 2015.

Greene was named a HERO Sports FCS Third Team All-American and First Team All-CAA selection last season after racking up 70 tackles (34 solo), to go with a team-best six interceptions, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups. He was tied for fourth in JMU single-season history in interceptions, and his total was good for second among all CAA players in 2016. He had two interceptions against Rhode Island, returning one for a touchdown.

Carter, known primarily for his explosiveness as a gunner on kick coverage, made 15 tackles (10 solo) last season. He was a co-winner of the team’s special teams player of the year accolade at the end of the 2016 season. The special teams position on the all-conference team is a new honor for the 2017 season.