Augusta County Sheriff's Office Sends Out Phone Scam Warning

07/25/2017 Release from the Augusta County Sheriff's Office:



In the past few days, we have received several complaints of fraud.



Citizens report receiving a phone call from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and are told that they missed a court proceeding.



In at least one case, the victim talked to the “sheriff and captain” before being instructed to purchase a green dot card (prepaid credit card) and call them back with the numbers.



In some cases, they are told to then bring the card to the Sheriff’s Office for verification. By then the fraud has been perpetrated and the money is gone!



If you receive a call from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and are instructed to provide finances, of any sort, to the Sheriff’s Office under the threat of arrest, please do not act on it. It is a scam!