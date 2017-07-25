Armed Robbers are Sentenced in Federal Court

Four of the six people convicted for their roles in a string of armed robberies will be sentenced July 25 in separate hearings throughout the day.

This is a federal case stems from a string of armed and often violent robberies across Albemarle and Greene counties, including a home invasion.

The robbers:

Terence Tyree, a.k.a. “TJ”, 19, of Ruckersville

Kentarian Jones, a.k.a. “Kentavia”, 19, of Earlysville

Demetrius Steppe, 20, of Ruckersville

Jacquarius Johnson, a.k.a. “Corey”, 18, of Charlottesville

Isiah Wilson, 24, of Charlottesville

Chelsea Elizabeth Scott, 24, of Ruckersville



The crimes started with the robbery of a Papa John's in Greene County in June. Tyree, Jones, and Johnson are each charged for breaking into a home, abduction, and armed carjacking in Albemarle County a month later. Some of the six robbed an Albemarle County 7-Eleven convenience store twice.

On Tuesday, Kentavia jones was sentenced to 225 months total, 5 years supervised release, and fines and restitution. Jaquarius Johnson was sentenced to 126 months total, 5 years supervised release, and fines and restitution. Terrence Tyree was sentenced 360 months, 5 years supervised release, and fines and restitution.

A witness testified about his experience in that ordeal.

We should expect an additional sentencing for Kentavia Jones as the federal court proceeds.

The federal prosecutors for this case are expected to hold a press conference following the court process at 3 p.m.

Editor’s note: This is a developing story, we will bring you more details as they become available to us.