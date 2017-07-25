4 of 6 Convicted for Armed Robbery Sentenced in Federal Court in Charlottesville

Four of the six people convicted for their roles in a string of armed robberies in 2016 were sentenced Tuesday in separate hearings throughout the day.

This case, investigated in part by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, stems from a string of armed and often violent robberies, carjackings, kidnappings, and one home invasion, across Albemarle and Greene counties in 2016.

It started in June 2016 with two different robberies of a Papa John's in Ruckersville, then an Albemarle County 7-Eleven, and Dominos were held up too.

The defendants:

Terence Tyree, a.k.a. “TJ”, 19, of Ruckersville

Kentarian Jones, a.k.a. “Kentavia”, 19, of Earlysville

Demetrius Steppe, 20, of Ruckersville

Jacquarius Johnson, a.k.a. “Corey”, 18, of Charlottesville

Isiah Wilson, 24, of Charlottesville

Chelsea Elizabeth Scott, 24, of Ruckersville

Tyree, Johnson, Jones and Wilson were responsible for the armed robbery of five businesses during June and July of 2016. Wilson was only charged with one robbery at 7-Eleven.

But the crime spree didn't end there. Tyree, Jones and Johnson were involved in a home invasion, carjacking, kidnapping and armed robbery on July 18, 2016.

Prosecutor Christopher Kavanaugh says a tip helped them solve these crimes: "It was one brave individual came forward that was able to identify to law enforcement who some of the perpetrators were.”

Tuesday a federal court judge handed down sentences to four of the people convicted in these crimes.

Jones was sentenced to 225 months total, 5 years supervised release, and fines and restitution.

Johnson was sentenced to 126 months total, 5 years supervised release, and fines and restitution.

Tyree was sentenced 360 months, 5 years supervised release, and fines and restitution.

Wilson was sentenced 68 months, 5 five years supervised release, and fines.

The other two individuals involved in the crime spree will be sentenced at a later date, Steppe's hearing is expected to be July 28.

In a statement following the court proceedings, Adam Lee, an FBI agent involved with the case, explained that the type of behavior exhibited by these individuals will not be tolerated.

"Virginia is not a safe place for violent criminals. Let me make something clear. We as a community, as a law enforcement community in the commonwealth of Virginia are mobilized against you," he said.