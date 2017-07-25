Police: Officers Kill Man Carrying Knife, Ax in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Authorities say police fatally shot a man carrying an ax and a long knife in Virginia's capital city.

Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham told reporters that authorities received calls Tuesday morning about a man walking through the downtown with weapons and making threats.

Durham said officers encountered the man around 10 a.m. and tried to get him to drop his weapons. They deployed a Taser, but he still wouldn't drop them. The police chief said his officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Durham said one officer was hit in what appears to be friendly fire, but his body armor prevented serious injury.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.