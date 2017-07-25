Police: Officers Kill Man Carrying Knife, Ax in Richmond

Police: Officers Kill Man Carrying Knife, Ax in RichmondPosted: Updated:
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Authorities say police fatally shot a man carrying an ax and a long knife in Virginia's capital city.
Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham told reporters that authorities received calls Tuesday morning about a man walking through the downtown with weapons and making threats.
Durham said officers encountered the man around 10 a.m. and tried to get him to drop his weapons. They deployed a Taser, but he still wouldn't drop them. The police chief said his officers then shot the man, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.
Durham said one officer was hit in what appears to be friendly fire, but his body armor prevented serious injury.
