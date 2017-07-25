UVA Center for Politics Releases Trailer for New JFK Documentary

Release from the University of Virginia Center for Politics:



(CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA) – A trailer for the University of Virginia Center for Politics’ forthcoming documentary, This Is The House That Jack Built, is now available.



The documentary is the latest collaboration between the Center for Politics and Community Idea Stations, which regularly partner to produce documentary films for public television on American politics and history.



This is the House that Jack Built touches on familiar themes of JFK's life and his ascent to the presidency, his mistakes, and his triumphs. But the film also explores new and little-known stories, some which surfaced after the Center for Politics’ Kennedy Half Century project in 2013, which included Center for Politics’ Director Larry J. Sabato’s New York Times-bestselling book, an Emmy Award-winning documentary, and an Emmy Award-nominated Massive Open Online Course.



These new stories include a CIA staffer and her discovery of a file on Lee Harvey Oswald that soon thereafter went missing; the sonic analysis of the infamous dictabelt recording from the day of Kennedy’s assassination; and the Warren Commission’s pressure on 19-year-old Buell Wesley Frazier, who drove Oswald to work on Nov. 22, 1963. This program also explores why JFK is still relevant and why he so interests the public even 100 years after his birth and more than half a century after his assassination scarred the nation.



To see the documentary trailer, click on the image below or visit: https://youtu.be/mT6_GSg4MsQ.