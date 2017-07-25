Broadway Man Charged in Connection to Rockingham County Vandalism

Release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office:



The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Broadway Police Department have arrested an individual in relation to a recent series of vandalisms that took place on the night of July 12, 2017.



These vandalisms were committed by throwing large rocks at the windows of approximately 15 parked motor vehicles throughout the northern region of Rockingham County. Additionally, Plains Elementary School in Timberville was targeted and sustained significant damage from this vandalism spree.



An officer with the Broadway Police Department obtained information about a potential suspect in these crimes. Subsequent investigation conducted by that officer along with an investigator with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office revealed that three subjects working together were responsible for committing these crimes.



On Monday, July the 24th, the following adult subject was arrested on multiple charges of: Principal to Destroy Property (2 Felony counts), Conspiracy to Destroy Property (2 Felony counts), and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor (2 Misdemeanor counts).



ARRESTED:

Christopher Alan Nesselrodt, 20-year-old male of Broadway

Currently being held without bond at RHRJ



The other suspects are a 15-year-old male and a 14-year-old male, both of Timberville.



Multiple charges are pending against these juveniles.