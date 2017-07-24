Tom Sox Blank River Bandits to Clinch Home Field Throughout Playoffs

Mike Wielansky homered for the 4th time this season against Woodstock

Charlottesville picked up its 29th win of the season by beating Woodstock 5-0 Monday night.

The win gives the Tom Sox the best regular season record in the Valley Baseball League, which guarantees them home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

"Its always an advantage to play here in front of our fans," says pitcher Matt Olson. "I think they announced tonight that we have the highest average attendance in the league, or something like that. Its always great to get our fans out supporting us. We love it."

Mike Wielansky entered the contest against the River Bandits as the reigning VBL player of the week.

The infielder out of the College of Wooster started the game by hitting a solo home run in the bottom of the first inning to give the Tom Sox a 1-0 lead.

"I think it set the tone pretty well," says Wielansky. "Everyone does a great job getting it to the next person and playing team ball. Individual stuff is always great but at the end of the day its about if we can get a win and however else I can help the team."

Charlottesville added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run single from Bryce Windham.

Starting pitcher Cole May got the win for the Sox.

The Florida Gator pitched five scoreless innings and allowed no hits, while registering five strike outs.

Charlottesville is on the road Tuesday night at Harrisonburg. First pitch is 7:30 p.m. from Veterans Memorial Park.

The Tom Sox begin post season play Saturday at C-Ville Weekly Ball Park.