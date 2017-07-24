Charlottesville Housing Authority Working with City on Affordable Housing Program

The Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with the city, to help tackle Charlottesville's affordable housing crisis.

The CRHA heard new research on a city rental assistance program modeled largely after the "Housing Choice Voucher Program".

Last month, Charlottesville City Council approved $900,000 for the rental assistance program to be administered by CRHA.

"This also shows everybody that we're not just sitting behind the scenes twiddling our thumbs. We are working on policies, we are putting resources behind the things that we say we're going to do, and we are trying our best to move in the right direction,” Vice Mayor Wes Bellamy said.

As of July 12, there are more than 1,600 people on a wait list for public housing, housing choice vouchers, or to live in Crescent Halls.