Quantcast

Waynesboro Electoral Board Selects New Location for 'Ward A' Voters

Posted: Updated:
in Waynesboro voting area in Waynesboro voting area
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

Some voters in Waynesboro will likely have a new polling place for the next election.

“Ward A” voters have been voting at the Second Presbyterian Church, but church representatives say they can no longer fulfill polling location responsibilities.

The electoral board has secured basic United Methodist Church on Winchester Avenue to accommodate. Council will consider the move at its Aug. 14 meeting.

  • Waynesboro Electoral Board Selects New Location for 'Ward A' VotersMore>>

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

    Tara joined the NBC29 news team as a general assignment reporter in 2012., she had been a photojournalist at NBC29 since 2005. If you would like to get in touch with Tara, contact her at ttodd@nbc29.com. She would love to hear your story!

    Full Story

  • Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Enter the Click for Cash Contest!

    Don't forget to enter for a chance to win $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.  If your name is announced, call 434-220-2990!

    Full Story

    Don't forget to enter daily for a chance to WIN $100, $290 or the $2900 grand prize!  Click this link to enter, then watch for drawings weekdays on NBC29 News at Sunrise, 5 p.m., and 6 p.m. The contest ends July 26.

    Full Story