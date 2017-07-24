Quantcast

Waynesboro Approves Spending for Community Development Grant

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -

Waynesboro leaders approved a plan to spend close to $186,000 of federal grant money.

Each year Waynesboro receives funding through the Community Development Block Grant. The city's 2017 annual action plan includes sewer improvements to Shenandoah Avenue and High Street, water improvements on Malcolm Avenue and Hunter Street, and streetscape improvements on Arch Avenue and Bruce Alley in downtown.

"We just looked at where the biggest over in our high poverty areas in the east side and we looked at what do we have inflow and infiltration problems which is a consistent problem for the city.  We have old pipes that back or that get water-soaked,” Luke Juday, Waynesboro planning director, said.

The city hopes to have more projects in the future that focus on the East Main corridor. They also hope to improve water pressure on the east end.

  • Reported by Tara Todd

    Reported by Tara Todd

