Suspect Murphy Could Face Death Penalty in Louisa Co. Murder Case

One of three men charged in a Louisa County murder case was back in court July 24 for legal wrangling ahead of his trial.

Darcel Murphy could face the death penalty for his part in this capitol murder case.

In a pre-trial motions hearing in the case against Murphy dealt heavily with discovery issues, including talks about a jailhouse informant.

Murphy is charged with capitol murder, first degree murder, robbery and more. He and two other men are accused of killing 32-year-old Kevin Robinson in March 2016.

The second suspect, Dion Phoenix, is also charged with capitol murder. Tobias Owens faces first-degree murder. They are due back in court for separate hearings in September.

Prosecutors intend to call a jailhouse informant to testify at trial. The defense asked for more identifying information about that person and other witnesses.

Investigators believe this all started as a robbery at Robinson's Oakland Road home in March 2016. The incident ended in a shootout when Robinson fought back.

The prosecution's informant also told authorities that Phoenix and Murphy shot Robinson and took his watch.

Murphy is scheduled to be back in court for another motions hearing November 6. The judge approved the defense’s request for a mental health evaluation for Murphy ahead of trial.

At this point, trial dates have not been set for any of the suspects.