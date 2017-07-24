Albemarle Co. Police Dept. to Build New Crozet Skate Park

The Albemarle County Police Department is hoping to cut crime in Crozet in a new way. It’s building a brand new skate park to keep children and teens out of trouble.

ACPD teamed up with SK8CROZET. The group is working to improve skating availability and safety in Crozet.

It started when officers noticed an increase in teens starting fires and spraying graffiti. So they reached out to the community for ideas, and a skate park took the top spot.

The group of kids police caught will not go to court or pay a fine, they will help build the skate park.

"We were able to divert from having to go in to the court process through this. They had to make a commitment to be able to help participate in doing this," Andrew Glube of ACPD said.

The police department and designers will hold a planning meeting at the Crozet Library Aug. 12. It’s planning to spend the day building the park on Sept. 9.