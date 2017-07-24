Charlottesville Bakery and the Salvation Army are Collecting School Supplies for Students

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Great Harvest Bread Company is teaming up with the Salvation Army to collect school supplies for students in need.
The bakery elected to follow a Christmas theme for the campaign.
During this week people are encouraged to drop off back-to-school supplies at the bakery. Great Harvest says teaming up with the Salvation Army just felt like a heartwarming thing to do.
It decorated the shop with Christmas lights, put on holiday tunes, and is offering special holiday treats.
The Salvation Army will be outside the bakery playing Christmas songs and collecting donations until the drive ends Saturday, July 30.
"I would like to think that you know this is just a great opportunity for folks just to see how you can do out of the box thinking, something that's fun that can get them involved and the salvation army is always happy to partner with our community partners.." said Antonio Rice with Salvation Army Cville.
The items will go first to teachers and counselors who will then distribute them to their students. Supplies needed include backpacks, folders, pens, pencils, notebooks, and crayons.
The Salvation Army Press Release:
The Salvation Army and Great Harvest Charlottesville are working together on a Supplies to Schools Drive and Christmas in July Campaign from July 24-29, 2017.
The iconic red kettle featuring Charlottesville’s favorite red kettle musician, John Adams, may be seen outside Great Harvest Charlottesville located at 1701 Allied Ln, Charlottesville, VA 22903, during the campaign.
Bring donations of school supplies to Great Harvest Charlottesville to be entered to win a Great Harvest gift basket worth $100 or win one of 10 King Cakes to be given away. The school supplies will be taken by The Salvation Army to area schools to be distributed by counselors to students in need. We do not take applications or distribute school supplies from The Salvation Army in Charlottesville to individuals.
Majors James and Susan Shiels are at the helm of The Salvation Army in Charlottesville for their third year, working side by side with staff, volunteers, and donors to provide services to the homeless and those with the greatest need. The Salvation Army in Charlottesville receives no government support; they rely solely on the generosity of the greater Charlottesville community, raising funds through events such as this year’s Telethon.
The Charlottesville Salvation Army fulfills a year-round need no one else in this community provides—public or private—ensuring that people are able to find shelter and a hot meal. In 2016, the Charlottesville Salvation Army provided more than 60,000 meals to guests at their Ridge Street facility and 27,000 nights of lodging and serves as the application center for Dominion EnergyShare dollars for qualifying individuals to help those in need prevent utility disconnections.