Charlottesville Bakery and the Salvation Army are Collecting School Supplies for Students

Great Harvest Bread Company is teaming up with the Salvation Army to collect school supplies for students in need.

The bakery elected to follow a Christmas theme for the campaign.

During this week people are encouraged to drop off back-to-school supplies at the bakery. Great Harvest says teaming up with the Salvation Army just felt like a heartwarming thing to do.

It decorated the shop with Christmas lights, put on holiday tunes, and is offering special holiday treats.

The Salvation Army will be outside the bakery playing Christmas songs and collecting donations until the drive ends Saturday, July 30.

"I would like to think that you know this is just a great opportunity for folks just to see how you can do out of the box thinking, something that's fun that can get them involved and the salvation army is always happy to partner with our community partners.." said Antonio Rice with Salvation Army Cville.

The items will go first to teachers and counselors who will then distribute them to their students. Supplies needed include backpacks, folders, pens, pencils, notebooks, and crayons.