ACRJ: Air Conditioning is Fine Amid Concerns

NBC29 got a phone call about the air conditioning not working at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Jail officials this issue occurred because a window was left open.

Jail superintendent Martin Kumer says he received reports July 24 that a portion of the jail where inmates stay did not have air conditioning over the weekend.

He explained that once maintenance responded to address the issue, they discovered the open window.

"They (maintenance) could tell the window had been cracked open over the weekend. And that’s where the system was trying to keep up against that hot air coming in. And even though it was able to keep it up to 76-77, obviously the humidity level rises and that makes it feel much hotter than it actual is,” Martin Kumer, ACRJ Superintendent.

Kumer says the window has been shut and the humidity level should be dropping "very quickly".