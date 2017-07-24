Quantcast

Greene County Public Schools Proposing $28M Improvement Projects

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Greene County Public Schools is proposing $28 million in projects to improve safety on the Stanardsville campus and reduce crowding in the county's middle and high schools.

"We've made the best of it. on the other hand, we're really looking forward to the changes and having more space," Beth Laine, William Monroe High School art teacher, said.

The school system started planning for the future of its facilities more than two years ago. Now, the expansion is designed and comes with a price tag.

The $28 million first phase would reconfigure the Stanardsville campus and add parking. Traffic on Monroe Drive would become one way with crosswalks to make it safer for pedestrians. Buses would drop off and pick up students on a new loop road behind the middle and high schools.

"It's making sure everybody is safe, that we separate the buses from the cars from the students walking," Andrea Whitemarsh, GCPS superintendent, said. 

The project would expand the crowded cafeterias in both schools. Modern media centers will replace outdated libraries.

"We're looking to make sure our spaces are adaptable as the needs in education and our students' needs change," Whitemarsh said.

Greene County's growth is pushing every school close to or over capacity.

“Our county is the 7th fastest growing in the state, and so we are having to adapt and change to support the additional students we're receiving,” Whitemarsh said.

Tuesday, Greene County supervisors will consider whether to pursue bond funding from the state to finance the schools project. Chairwoman Michelle Flynn says the board feels a "tremendous sense of responsibility to make the right decisions now to plan for the future".

The schools hope for a decision sooner rather than later, because construction costs are rising quickly. The facilities study estimates a 7 to 8 percent increase in construction costs in the area this year.

  • Reported by Matt Talhelm

