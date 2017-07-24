Quantcast

Update: Staunton Police Find Dog, Looking for Stolen Car

1997 Jeep Cherokee VUH-7671 1997 Jeep Cherokee VUH-7671
Chocolate Labrador dog with Jeep Chocolate Labrador dog with Jeep

Update:

The Staunton Police Department has found a missing dog but still needs your help finding a stolen car.

Staunton police says the chocolate lab is now safe.

The stolen car is a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number VUH-7671. The jeep was last seen Monday July 24, parked at the Food Lion on West Beverly Street in Staunton.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.

City of Staunton Press Release: 

The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle from the city, which also contained a chocolate Labrador dog.

The vehicle is a dark green 1997 Jeep Cherokee baring license plate # VUH-7671.

The vehicle has a Patagonia trout sticker and nighthawk force optics sticker on the rear glass. Vehicle was last seen parked at Foodlion, 2411 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, VA.  

Anyone that has information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.  

