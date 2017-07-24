Update: Staunton Police Find Dog, Looking for Stolen Car

Update:

The Staunton Police Department has found a missing dog but still needs your help finding a stolen car.

Staunton police says the chocolate lab is now safe.

The stolen car is a 1997 Jeep Cherokee with the license plate number VUH-7671. The jeep was last seen Monday July 24, parked at the Food Lion on West Beverly Street in Staunton.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.