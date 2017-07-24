Staunton Police Requests Help Locating Stolen Car with Dog Inside

City of Staunton Press Release:

The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle from the city, which also contained a chocolate Labrador dog.

The vehicle is a dark green 1997 Jeep Cherokee baring license plate # VUH-7671.

The vehicle has a Patagonia trout sticker and nighthawk force optics sticker on the rear glass. Vehicle was last seen parked at Foodlion, 2411 W. Beverley Street, Staunton, VA.

Anyone that has information regarding this vehicle is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842 or the Central Shenandoah Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-2017.