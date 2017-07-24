Quantcast

Albemarle County Judge Denies Bond for Inmate at Center of Manhunt

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

An Albemarle County judge is denying bond for the man who authorities say escaped from custody over the weekend.

Matthew Michael Carver appeared in Albemarle General District Court via video conference Monday, July 24.

According to authorities, the 26-year-old Crozet man kicked out the rear window of a deputy’s cruiser and jumped out as it was traveling down Route 20 around 7:20 p.m. Friday, July 21.

At the time, Carver was being transported from Louisa County to Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail on a probation violation.

Multiple law enforcement agencies canvased the Mill Creek area for more than 12 hours.

Officers found Carver in the 1200 block of Foxvale Lane on Saturday, July 22. He was taken to the hospital, complaining of minor injuries.

Carver is currently facing a total of 15 charges:

  • 06/03/2017 - Grand Larceny
  • 06/11/2017 - Entering a dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony.
  • 06/14/2017 - Entering a dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony (3), and Destruction of Property with Intent (2)
  • 06/18/2017 - Robbery, Grand Larceny, Abduct by Force or Intimidation, Entering a dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony
  • 07/21/2017 - Escaped Jail or Custody by Force, Fleeing from Law Enforcement, Petit Larceny, and Destruction of Property with Intent

He is due back in court on September 7.

